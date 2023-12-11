Seasons of Light

media release: For those living in the Northern hemisphere the winter months are a time associated with struggle against the darkness. In this program we will explore the seasons as well as the traditions, across many cultures, that are associated with this season of light in the darkness. As always, we’ll explore astronomy concepts along the way, and explore the current night sky.

We Are Guardians looks at how our world, its peoples and ecosystems are intrinsically connected, and how with the help of satellite monitoring we can examine the links between human activities and climate change.

Note that these are in-person programs. Masks are suggested. Tickets are $6 per person ($9 non-Madison residents).