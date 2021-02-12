ONLINE: The Seasons of Love

press release: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is getting ready to premiere its fourth

online cabaret showcase. To celebrate Valentine’s Day, The COVID Cabaret: The Season of Love showcase will premiere on the SPCT YouTube channel on February 12 at 7:45 p.m.

When shutdowns began and live theater performances were cancelled, a group at Sun Prairie Civic Theatre (SPCT) decided to find a creative way to bring life, light and levity for those who simply needed an escape. Led by the production’s Artistic Director James Donovan House, The COVID Cabaret was created.

The upcoming The Season of Love cabaret features a mixture of 15 to 20 songs about love or romance mostly from Broadway musicals. Songs range from classics such as “My Funny Valentine” from the 1937 musical “Babes in Arms” to “Gimme Gimme” from “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and lesser-known songs such as “I’ll Be Here” from the off-Broadway musical “Ordinary Days.” All performances are pre-recorded by artists in front of a green screen when health regulations allow or at-home by the performers. Songs are then edited and combined into the final video presentation.

The theater group’s first three cabarets can be viewed on the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre You Tube channel here. In the first cabaret, Speak to Me, artists chose songs with special meaning to them. The second cabaret, Marvelous Miscasts, featured artists performing songs from roles in which they would most likely never get cast on stage. And, the third cabaret, Snowy Seasons, was a celebration of songs related to the recent holiday season.

To stay up to date on this cabaret showcase or to get involved with future SPCT productions, visit sunprairiecivictheatre.com. Sun Prairie Civic Theatre is a community of volunteers sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience.