media release: The Sebastian Roman Sextet will perform Miles Davis's Kind of Blue and Milestones in their entirety. Featuring the same orchestration as on the original recordings!

Paul Dietrich (trumpet)

Sebastian Roman (tenor sax)

Clay Lyons (alto sax)

Matt Blair (piano)

Jordan Kowalski (drums)

Arturo Valdez (bass)

1st set: Milestones (1958)

2nd set: Kind of Blue (1959)

$20 COVER