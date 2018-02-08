Sebeh Tree, Roots Collective, Dub Messengers, Tropical Riddims Sound System

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Bob Marley Birthday/Wil-Mar Food Pantry Benefi:

Thur. Feb. 8, early start, 7:30pm;Jamerica 7 - 9pm

WORT Tropical Riddims DJs 7:30 'til 1st band & between bands and late

LIVE REGGAE MUSIC by:

Sebeh Tree

Roots Collective

Dub Messengers

$7 donation ~ $5 w/ food donation

Crystal Corner Bar 1302 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin
608-256-2953
