media release: France | DCP | 2024 | 80 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Cast: Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel

En route to meet his clingy girlfriend’s father, David tries to convince his dim friend Willy to swoop in and take her off his hands. But the plan quickly takes a back seat as the actors break the fourth wall to grouse, flirt, threaten to cancel each other, and try to get cast in a better movie. Featuring a quartet of A-list French stars spoofing their own images, Quentin Dupieux’s meta-movie also pokes fun at the absurdity of AI with hilarious irreverence. The Second Act was the Opening Night selection for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The Premieres series continues with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema—on the big screen where they belong! This fall brings both of the grand prize-winners at this year's major European film festivals: Jafar Panahi's It Was Just an Accident (Palme d'Or at Cannes) and Dag Johan Haugerud's Dreams (Golden Bear at Berlin). Gear up for the Cinematheque's October screening of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's cult classic Pulse by catching his latest acclaimed thriller, Cloud. Additional highlights include a found-footage hymn to video stores by Alex Ross Perry (Videoheaven), the latest whatsit from absurdist extraordinaire Quentin Dupieux (The Second Act), and the first feature directed by Greek New Wave fixture Ariane Labed (September Says). This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.

