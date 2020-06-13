Second Chances
Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Second Chances will be playing on the patio and is a fun musical duo playing folk, rock, blues, originals, and songs from the ‘40s.
Fisher King's safety protocols during Forward Dane, phase 1: 25% indoor capacity currently, per Dane County re-opening guidance, social distancing (tables are 6' apart), hand sanitizer and frequent cleaning, and staff will be wearing masks.
Info
Music