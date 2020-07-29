Second Harvest Foodbank Fundraiser

Biergarten at Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: 15% of the proceeds from the evening will be donated to Second Harvest Foodbank! Join us for an hour or the evening (socially distanced, of course!)

Second Harvest Foodbank will be collecting food & funds to support those struggling with hunger in southwestern Wisconsin. $1 can provide up to 3 meals to those in need.

https://www.secondharvestmadison.org/

