media release: Join us for Bands By the Boardwalk, presented by the McFarland Chamber of Commerce! The event runs from 5 PM to 9 PM and features food trucks, plus beverages available for purchase—including soda, beer, and wine.

Enjoy live music by the Second Lake Jazz Band from 6 PM to 8 PM. Bring your lawn chair, soak in the beautiful views of Lake Waubesa, and spend a relaxing evening with the community.