Second Wind Band

media release: We welcome the general public to a free performance by the Second Wind Concert Band on Thursday Dec. 11 2025, 7-8 p.m. at Madison Christian Community in Madison. The theme for the Fall-Holiday Concert is “Holiday on Broadway” and will feature “The Golden Age of Broadway”, “Selections from Chicago”, “Sleigh Ride”, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina”, a fun arrangement of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and many more selections for your enjoyment.

We would love to see you at the concert!