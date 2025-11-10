The Secret Agent

media release: Brazil, France, Netherlands, Germany | 2025 | 158 min. | Portuguese with English subtitles

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Cast: Wagner Moura, Gabriel Leone, Maria Fernanda Candido

In 1977 Brazil, a man is on the run from government hit men. Hiding out under an alias in Recife, he becomes enmeshed in a nefarious web of rampant surveillance and official corruption. Dazzlingly filmed in ultra-saturated widescreen, this world class political thriller is precise as a razor and expansive as a novel. Winner of Best Director and Best Actor at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, writer/director Kleber Mendonça Filho’s followup to Bacurau is one of 2025’s essential films.