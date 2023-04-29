Secret Belgian Binding

media release: Instructor: Dawn K.

Sat-Sun Apr 29-30, 2023, 10:00am – 4:00pm. $168.

This book is just right for sketching, writing, art journaling, or collage! The binding style was created by bookbinder Anne Goy in 1986. She intended it to be called Crisscross Binding, but it is now commonly known by its more mysterious nickname. Your book will have a decorative cover and blank watercolor pages for future creativity. The bookmaking process will teach you how to cut pages, miter cover paper corners, use an awl to make sewing holes in the pages and cover, and how to sew the book together with waxed linen thread. There are design decisions to be made with your cover paper and thread placement. The sewing process takes time, but it pays you back with beauty and loveliness.