Secret Formula, Magic Conch

media release: Cornfields aren't the only things in Nebraska... Based in Omaha, Secret Formula is a 4-Piece Progressive Groove Rock band that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. With a formula of storytelling lyrics and free-flowing riffs and grooves, the band's eclectic style and ever-expanding catalog of songs keeps audiences on their toes.

Magic Conch is a four-piece rock group formed in Madison in October of 2016. For the uninitiated, the Magic Conch Shell is the all-knowing sea shell of wisdom from SpongeBob Squarepants and the source of the band’s name. Much like the unpredictable response one may receive from the Magic-8-ball-esque shell, Magic Conch writes music ranging from aggressive, hard-hitting rock to mellow, soulful pieces. Much of this diversity stems from the unique musical tastes of each band member, all of whom are no strangers to the music scene.

$10 cover.