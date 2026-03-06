Secret Formula, Tom Howl & the Scowl

media release: Cornfields aren't the only things in Nebraska... Based in Omaha, Secret Formula is a 4-Piece Progressive Groove Rock band that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. From playing shows in bars and clubs, to their first theatre performance within a year of gigging, they have quickly become a staple in their local scene. 

 With a formula of storytelling lyrics and free-flowing riffs and grooves, the band's eclectic style and ever-expanding catalog of songs keeps audiences on their toes. After quickly finding their niche, Secret Formula has continued to connect with fans through music and blissful moments in time one can only experience by SEEKING FORM.

Tom Howl and the Scowl open

