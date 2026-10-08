7:30 pm on 11/13 & 20 and 2 & 7:30 pm, 11/14 & 21, Diane Ballweg Theatre.

media release: The Secret in the Wings transforms a collection of little-known fairy tales into a darkly enchanting theatrical journey. In Mary Zimmerman’s spellbinding adaptation, a child and a mysterious babysitter open the door to a world where basements become forests, ogres lurk in shadows, and each tale slips into the next just as danger peaks. Blending haunting imagery with Zimmerman’s signature wit, the play invites bold, imaginative staging and resonates powerfully with adults who recognize the deeper fears and desires woven into every childhood story. A visually rich, dreamlike experience, it’s a captivating exploration of the beauty—and the darkness—at the heart of fairy tales.

Directed by Dr. Jeanne Leep

Ticket Pricing:

$20 General Admission

$10 Students, Seniors and Military