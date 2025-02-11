Secret Ingredients to Olbrich's Annual Containers

media release; This virtual presentation will give you the inside scoop on how Olbrich’s horticulturists create their amazing seasonal container plant displays! Follow along through each season of containers as the aspects of design, color palette, and ingredients are discussed. “Recipes” describing each container will be included.

Instructor: Avery Pronschinske, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Tuesday, February 11, 6-7:15 p.m.

$18/$14 member