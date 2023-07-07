Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge

media release: Turn Key is having an art show in the upstairs cocktail lounge which is called the High Light Lounge. The show will consist of a small group of local artists of varying backgrounds. The works will be displayed in three uniquely styled rooms. Music will be curated by Evan Woodward. The show is curated by Jana Cariddi and Ryan Huber

Friday, July 7- opening 4-9pm; Saturday, July 8, last day of show 4-9pm

No cover. Free Parking.