Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge

to

Turn Key 1344 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Turn Key is having an art show in the upstairs cocktail lounge which is called the High Light Lounge. The show will consist of a small group of local artists of varying backgrounds. The works will be displayed in three uniquely styled rooms. Music will be curated by Evan Woodward. The show is curated by Jana Cariddi and Ryan Huber

Friday, July 7- opening 4-9pm; Saturday, July 8, last day of show 4-9pm

No cover. Free Parking.

Info

Turn Key 1344 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Art Exhibits & Events
608-416-1109
to
Google Calendar - Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Secret Spaces in the High Light Lounge - 2023-07-07 00:00:00 ical