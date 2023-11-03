The theme of “a claustrophobic situation where things are not quite as they seem” continues this fall with this StageQ workplace horror/spoof set in a secretarial pool at a lumber mill. Here the satire has welcome feminist over- and undertones. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on Nov. 18) and 2 p.m. on Nov. 12.

media release: Written by Lisa Kron, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, Maureen Angelo

Patty is thrilled to join the secretarial pool at the Cooney Lumber Mill, but she soon begins to feel that all is not right—the enforced diet of Slim-Fast shakes, the strange clicking language between the girls, the monthly disappearance of a lumberjack. By the time Patty discovers murder is part of these office killers’ skill set, it’s too late to turn back! In the guise of satiric exploitation-horror, The Secretaries takes an unflinching look at the warping cultural expectations of femininity.

​”The Secretaries is a sustained, amusing look at the fine line between aggression and assertiveness.” — The New Yorker

​Performance Venue: Evjue Stage, Bartell Community Theatre

General Seating

Run Time: 105 minutes

Recommended Ages: 14+

StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices: Choose the price that is right for you!

Accessible Level: $15

Suggested Level: $20

Superstar Level: $30

Legend Level: $45*

*All Legend Level patrons will be automatically added to the Friends of StageQ roster for this current season and receive all the benefits of at the Friend level.