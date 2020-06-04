ONLINE: Secretive Marsh Birds: ID, Calls & Behavior

press release: Curious about what kinds of birds you might be missing as you stroll the boardwalk at a marsh? Learn about rails, bitterns, wrens, and herons during this Facebook Live lesson. We'll talk about why these birds are so secretive, how to identify them, and listen to their calls.

To join in, go to Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on Thursday, June 4 at 12:30pm CT and wait for the livestream to begin. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post the recordings to the lesson here afterwards.