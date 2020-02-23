RSVP for The Secrets to Selling Your Home...Without Being Overwhelmed

press release: Selling a home can be particularly challenging and overwhelming for older adults and their adult children attempting to assist them with the process. Andrew Willits, a licensed realtor and broker, provides valuable information on steps you can take to successfully sell your home without being overwhelmed. Come and learn about steps you can take, now, to begin preparing for a home sale and what to anticipate through to successful closing. This presentation is specifically designed for senior citizens and their families and is part of the FREE Coffee at Coventry Lecture Series. Coffee and refreshments will be served.

Please RSVP by February 23 to Bruce Beckman, Coventry Village sales director, at BBeckman@5ssl.com or 608-829-0603.

Coventry Village – Brookline Pub, 7707 N. Brookline Drive, Madison, WI 53719