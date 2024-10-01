Sector67 Monthly Meeting

× Expand Chris Meyer A group of people watch a presentation. A past monthly meeting at Sector67.

media release: Stop by Sector67 for our monthly meeting where anyone can share a show-and-tell style project presentations on hardware, software, electronics, art, entrepreneurship, etc - no sales pitches! Open to anyone interested, no need to present or speak at the meeting. More information on topics is available online as well as a link to join remotely via Zoom: https://groups.google.com/g/ sector67