press release: See Me: Art created by and for members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Wisconsin.

For this exhibition, River Arts Inc (RAI) showcases work focused on—and created by—members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Wisconsin. Over the years, queer art has had a long and tangled history of censorship. In this exhibition, we hear the voices of the LGBTQ+ artists in our community and celebrate their achievements in the visual arts.

Exhibition Dates: December 8, 2022 – February 16, 2023, at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

Closing Reception: Thurs, Feb. 16, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 pm. Featuring keynote speaker Rae Senarighi

also featuring artwork by Sauk Prairie Middle School, High School, and A.P. High School students

The River Arts Center Gallery is located at 105 9th St, Prairie du Sac, WI (adjacent to Sauk Prairie High School). Enter through doors E-3, the Garden Entrance, which is located down a sidewalk to the right of the River Arts Center main doors.

–Hours: 8am-8pm Monday-Friday and weekends during special events. Closed when Sauk Prairie Schools are closed. Call 608-643-5215 to confirm hours before your visit.

–Accessibility: Gallery is wheelchair accessible, including all doorways and restrooms

–Tours: This exhibit is self-guided. Free docent-led tours are available by appointment for educational groups, non-profit organizations, and groups of 10 or more. Email info@riverartsinc.org or call 608-643-5215 to schedule a tour for your group. *Must have at least 24 hours notice, subject to gallery and staff availability.