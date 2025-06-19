× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Aris Awes. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This June, Schlock presents Seed of Chucky, a direct-to-video mess from 2004 where noted popular film character Chucky has a nonbinary child and comes to accept them. Featuring appearances by none other than Redman and John Waters!

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1894744264263672/

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.