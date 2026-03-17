media release: This in-person class for adults features a lecture on starting seeds of vegetable and flower seeds, followed by a hands-on session in the Dane County Extension greenhouse where you can practice techniques learned in class and leave with up to a flat of vegetable and flower seeds.

The class addresses how to best start seeds (indoors or outdoors) and grow healthy seedlings to be transplanted using proper media, media temperature, water, and lighting. The class allows the audience to gain greater success in seed-starting and maintaining healthy, robust seedlings that perform better in the garden and lead to better productivity of food crops and flowers.

$13. Sessions take place at 10 am on 3/25 (rescheduled from 3/16) or 3/29.