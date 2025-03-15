media release: All are welcome to join us at Sector67- 56 Corry St. for our 3rd annual Seed Swap event happening from 1 1 AM - 2 PM

Like the last two years' events, we’ll be set up outside (weather dependent) with tables labeled for where you can trade your unwanted or extra seed packets for seeds you’d like to grow, seedlings, propagates, or house plants.

You can bring whole seed packets or just a few seeds. Could you label each seed packet with the contents and (if you know) the year the seeds were bought or harvested?

You are welcome to bring seedlings, plants, or gardening books to give away.

Don’t have any seeds to swap? That’s ok too!

The event is open to all, please feel free to share this info with those you think would be interested.

Hope to see you tomorrow at the Seed Swap!