media release: Co-sponsored by Sector67 and the Madison Tool Library at Madison Hackerspace Sector67 | August 1, 2026 | Noon–4 p.m. | 56 Corry St. Madison, WI

Don’t throw it away! Sector67, Madison’s community hackerspace, is hosting a free Repair Café on Saturday, August 1 from noon to 4 p.m. and we want you to bring your broken things. Whether it’s a lamp that stopped working, a bike in need of tuning, a beloved small appliance on the fritz, or a piece of furniture that’s seen better days, bring it in and skilled volunteers will work with you to try to bring it back to life. No appointment needed.

What sets the Sector67 Repair Café apart is the breadth of what can be fixed. In addition to the community repair staples like electronics, furniture, clothing, and small appliances, Sector67’s full workshop facilities enable repairs not typically offered elsewhere such as welding and replacement part fabrication.

Wondering if your item is a good one to bring? Read our FAQ at https://www.sector67.org/blog/repair-cafe-faq/. If you’d like to give us a heads-up about what you’re bringing, you can use our optional item registration form at https://forms.gle/Bp69kZ2vfRCrxD6a8. This helps volunteers prepare, but is not required.

Be a repair volunteer

The Repair Café is also looking for volunteers to help make the event happen. Sector67 welcomes experienced repairers of all sorts including electronics, furniture, bikes, clothing, small appliances, and small gas engines. We’re also looking for people interested in facilitating a kids’ take-apart table and/or supporting the logistics of the event. We’re also seeking volunteers to capture the event via pictures and videos.

But here’s something different about this event: you don’t have to be an expert to volunteer. If you’re curious about repair and want to learn, sign up, let us know in the form, and you’ll be paired with a mentor. It’s a chance to develop hands-on skills while serving the community. To volunteer for this event sign up at https://forms.gle/FyHGJL8h2zfRu8wy7.