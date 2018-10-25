Seed the Vote
UW Elvehjem Building 800 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: October 1 - December 31
Artists: Adriana Barrios, Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Anna Lehner, Chelsea Thompto, James Pederson, Lesley Numbers, Mariah Tate Klemens, Sarah J Stankey, Simone and Max
Reception: Thursday, October 25, 5-7p
Location: Kohler Art Library, 160 Elvehjem Building, 800 University Ave, Madison, WI
Exhibit of art and artists' books on the topic of civic engagement in support of the Big 10 Voting Challenge.
Refreshments and activities at reception!
