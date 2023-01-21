Seed to Kitchen Vegetable Variety Trials

press release: Once again, the Friends of Allen Centennial are hosting a winter class series in January and February. Find more information and register for one class or many here. Classes are $15. (As always, registration is free for Friends members. However, the registration password has changed. Please email uwacgfriends@gmail.com with any questions.)

Jan. 21: The Seed to Kitchen Collaborative connects plant breeders, farmers, gardeners and chefs to improve flavor and quality of organic vegetables. It serves to evaluate new and soon-to-be-released varieties for culinary traits and performance in farms and gardens. The collaborative also includes a network of farmers and gardeners helping to develop new varieties of tomatoes and peppers with independent plant breeders in the Midwest.

Julie Dawson is an associate professor in the Department of Horticulture at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Research interests include the use of genetic resources in plant breeding for organic systems and methods for participatory selection and variety development. She is also the state extension specialist for urban and regional food systems and does applied research for growers serving local food markets.