Seeding a New Way of Community

media release: Join us for a soul-nourishing, connective, and uplifting day of ceremony, exploration, and conversation as we explore what becomes possible when community is built on shared values, reverence, and care for the Earth- and all of Life.

Jessica Riphenburg, Community Weaver, Ceremonialist, Shamanic Healer & Teacher, Founder of SACRED THREAD™.

Allen Brown, Sundancer, Pipe Carrier, Sundance Fire Chief, and Ceremonial Facilitator

Jean Lazarus, Sundancer and leader of the Cedar team at the Sundance in Peru

Jeremy Crooks Lynch, community land steward

Sunday, May 31, 2026, 1-4:30pm, Spring Green, WI- ADDRESS SHARED AT REGISTRATION

Sliding scale registration, $333-$44 (kids under 16 are free)

Please bring:

A pen and journal.

Camping chair or blanket to sit outside.

Sun & bug protection.

Beverages for yourself.

In the spirit of fostering authentic connection and honoring this sacred space:

Please do no promote your business, disperse flyers, etc, as doing so can create doubt and confusion regarding your intentions for stepping into this space with us.