× Expand courtesy WorldWise Microfinance A seedling and hands holding dirt.

media release: We are interested in promoting our upcoming event, Seeds of Change, on the Isthmus Calendar of Events. All the details are included below! This is a ticketed fundraiser event, open to the public. Please let us know if you have any questions.

Seeds of Change: A Celebration of Global Impact

Garver Feed Mill – Canvas Room in Madison, Wisconsin

Friday, September 19 | 6–9 PM

Tickets are $100.

Celebrate the power of global connection through an unforgettable evening of live music, international flavors, and community impact. Enjoy international flavors, tunes, and drinks while helping us plant more Seeds of Change.

Featuring Grupo Candela, Madison’s beloved Latin band, known for their infectious energy and crowd-favorite dance lessons

A special raffle of original artwork by artist Ali Syverson

Learn how WorldWise Microfinance is supporting entrepreneurs and transforming communities around the world.

Enjoy light bites, drinks, great company, and help us plant more Seeds of Change.

Let’s make a global difference together.