from the Activist Calendar: Tues. Oct. 27, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Driftless Area Land Conservancy (5320 Cty Rd. C, Spring Green) 7th Annual Seeds of Hope Celebration! - Hosted by the Food Faith and Farming Network. We’ll share a meal and listen to our thirteen Seed Money recipients about their achievements and how they helped realize goals of expanding access to local food, educating on sustainable farming, addressing food security, and bridging the rural/urban divide. Suggested donation of $30 helps cover the cost of lunch. For more info, and to receive registration details, email: [email protected].