media release: A free workshop, "Seeing Beyond the Visible", is being held Monday, September 15 from 7:00 - 8:00 pm at the Sequoya Branch Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison. All are welcome to attend.

Join in workshop activities and discussion offered to bring greater love and fulfillment into your everyday experiences. Explore spiritual tools and techniques to elevate your awareness, enhance your life and make more inspired decisions.

The workshop is sponsored by Eckankar, the Path of Spiritual Freedom. Eckankar is an active, individual, creative spiritual practice. A worldwide non-profit teaching, Eckankar offers tools and techniques anyone can use to enhance their own spiritual path. For more information: 608.665.0826 or eckankar-wi.org.