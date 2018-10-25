Seeing Data: Information in Culture and Commerce

press release: Dr. MIriam Posner will give a public lecture designed to attract an interdisciplinary audience. She will reflect on the opportunities and challenges of data visualization and share some of her work with two very different data sets: one from a museum, the other from a commercial retail chain.

There will also be a workshop / brown-bag-lunch for digital humanists on the same date as the lecture from 12:00 to 1:00 PM to discuss some of the rewards and challenges of building digital humanities communities across big, fragmented campuses.

While the lecture is free and open to the public, registration is required for the workshop / lunch. If you would like to attend, please write to cvc@mailplus.wisc.edu.