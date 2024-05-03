Seeing You - Seeing Me

media release: An audio-visual art presentation by Sri Vamsi Matta on the reversal of gaze in Indian Mainstream, how Dalit-Bahujan artists across time and space have flipped the gaze, and challenging the existing oppressive and gate kept bramhanical overview. Followed by Conversation with Yashica Dutt about her book Coming out as a Dalit. A Room of One's Own will be selling copies of Coming out as a Dalit!

This is an in person event at the Central Library.

Yashica Dutt, the award-winning author of Coming Out as Dalit, is an internationally acclaimed Dalit journalist and among the most recognized global voices on caste. Dutt’s work has been published in the New York Times, Foreign Policy and The Atlantic, and she has been featured on the BBC, The Guardian and PBS Newshour. Coming Out as Dalit is among the first books written by a Dalit author in English to win the prestigious Indian Arts and Letters Award for young writers in 2020.

Sri Vamsi Matta, or simply Vamsi, is an award winning Bangalore-based Theatre and Visual artist. His practice is influenced by his Dalit identity, experience and location. Dalit is the political identity of communities formerly known as “untouchable” and considered the lowest within the Hindu Caste System, and thus oppressed by its discriminatory scriptures, social structures and norms. The identity, and histories of his community and family, inform the questions, topics and mediums that Vamsi engages with through his work.