media release: Urban Triage of Madison is organizing a homelessness awareness event on the Capitol Square Tuesday, December 2, to help educate the public about the ongoing housing crisis, especially among area youth, and the hurdles and traumas unhoused people endure.

“Seen & Unseen” will consist of four stops outside restaurants on the Capitol Square representing the journey of someone experiencing homelessness on their way to becoming housed. There will be visual displays and signage to provide insight on the behind-the-scenes work it takes to ensure people become safely and successfully housed.

The displays will be up all day, but beginning at noon there will be a guided walk and talk led by CEO and founder of Urban Triage, Brandi Grayson.

“Our hope is that this campaign gives people a glimpse into the immense struggles of overcoming homelessness,” said Grayson. “And that it highlights the importance of supporting the programs in our community that help folks navigate an incredibly complicated system. Overcoming a situation like this is so much more than just providing a roof over someone’s head. They’ve endured real trauma along the way and we need to be intentional about addressing all their needs—physical and mental.”

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 (weather permitting)Visual campaign available: 9:00am-5:00pm

Guided walk & talk: 12:00pm (beginning at site 1, in front of Graze)

Site locations:

Site 1: S. Pinckney St. (in front of Graze)

Site 2: W. Mifflin St. (to the left of Cooper’s Tavern)

Site 3: N. Carroll St. (in front of Grace Episcopal Church)

Site 4: W. Main St. (in front of Subway)