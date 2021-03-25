ONLINE: Selecting Your Tree: Fruit Trees

media release: Join 1000 Friends and Paul Schwabe from Johnson's Nursery in Menomonee Falls to hear the secrets to a bountiful fruit tree. Paul is a sales rep at Johnson's Nursery and has many years of wisdom to share with all of us. Paul will cover the optimal site conditions for fruit trees and then grow your knowledge of apple and peach trees during his presentation. When his talk is finished, Paul will be available for any of your fruit tree questions. If you've already got a seed of fruit tree problem stuck in your teeth, send us your question ahead of time and Paul will answer it during the webinar. We can't wait to talk with Paul to share his years of experience with all of you!

Register to participate on Zoom. The webinar will also be streaming live on YouTube.

This webinar has been produce in collaboration with the Dane County Tree Board.

The Leafing Out webinar series was funded in part by an urban forestry grant from the State of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Forestry Program as authorized under s. 23.097, Wis. Stat.