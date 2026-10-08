Selena y Los Dinos
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This definitive documentary about the Queen of Tejano Music features home videos and archival material from the Quintanilla family and details the rise of her band from local restaurant performances to stadium tours. The movie shows Selena as a sister, wife, and daughter rather than focusing primarily on her tragic death. Music, Culture. 1 hour 45 minutes. Rated PG.
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Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies