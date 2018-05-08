Self-Branding: Uncover & Communicate Your Authentic Self

press release: Kyira Hauer, founder of Kinda Kreative, LLC, will help you discover your authentic self at the Verona Public Library on Tuesday, May 8, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Hauer will lead a series of exercises and discussions to uncover who you are and who you want to be. She will show you how to move past fear, cultural pressures, and societal norms in order to live the life you imagine. Participants will also learn how to communicate more intimately with others.