Self-Care & Well Being

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

Join Edgewood nursing students on our live webinar about self-care and well-being. This presentation will guide you through the role of self-care in improving your mental health and how it is used as a tool for managing stress and preventing burnout. We will look at building your own self-care routine with daily habits that support mental health. We also will briefly overview the connection between exercise and mental health, setting boundaries with social media, and how sleep affects mental health. We will practice self-compassion and how to manage stress and anxiety. We will end with creating a personalized mental health self-care toolkit to take with you after this presentation.

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.