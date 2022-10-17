Self-Defense for Wheelchair Users

press release: Come learn verbal and physical protection skills presented specifically for people in wheelchairs. We’ll focus on your strengths and things you already know how to do. All our techniques are easy to learn and adapt, and are designed to help keep YOU safe!

1:00—1:45 pm Madison Police Department Presentation How police investigate self-defense. Where does self-defense end and assault begin?

1:45—2:00 pm Break

2:00—4:00 pm Self-Defense

Romnes Apartments Community Room, 540 W. Olin Avenue.