media release: A weekend of engaging workshops at locations throughout Monona and Madison’s East Side. Choose from a variety of sessions designed to spark curiosity, encourage self-discovery, and build new skills—perfect for couples, friends, or solo adventurers!

A huge thank you to all the local businesses who reached out with so many amazing ideas for workshops for this years Self-Discovery Weekend! Check out the incredible lineup we have for this year (and find times/locations at https://discovermonona.com/self-discovery-weekend/)

ADVENTURE

Reflecting in Nature – hosted by Sarah Voss of Aldo Leopold Nature Center

Intro to German Wheel – hosted by Carly Shuna of Madison Circus Space

Burnin' it up in 2025 - Cultivating Consistency in your workouts, mindset, and nutrition - hosted by Gavin Binger of Burn Boot Camp

Fitboxing at LVLUP Martial Arts - hosted by Nikki Bein of LVLUP Martial Arts

NEW EXPERIENCES

World Chocolate Tour – hosted by Brook Johnson of Yahara Chocolates

Sheng Puer Gong Fu Tea Service – hosted by Brook Johnson of Yahara Chocolates

Travel the World through Wine – hosted by Lisa Kromanaker of Wines For Humanity

Mighty Mushrooms! - hosted by Krystal Drinkwater of Hoey Apothecary

Yoga Nidra & Journaling - hosted by Nisa Giaquinto of Zen Ed

Chair Yoga - hosted by Nisa Giaquinto and Sarah Dimick of Zen Ed

Saturday Hands-On Cooking Class: Valentines Day Mocktail and Appetizer - hosted by Laura Eyler of Thyme Savor Cuisine

Saturday Presentation Cooking Class: Valentines Day Entrée and Dessert - hosted by Laura Eyler of Thyme Savor Cuisine

Sunday Hands-On Cooking Class: Foods of the World - Appetizer and Dessert - hosted by Laura Eyler of Thyme Savor Cuisine

Sunday Presentation Cooking Class: Hibachi-Style Stir Fry - hosted by Laura Eyler of Thyme Savor Cuisine

HoChunk in Monona – The Ties That Bind Us – hosted by Rock Greendeer, Ho-Chunk Nation

SELF IMPROVEMENT

The Stressed and the Sleepless: How Cortisol Creates Everyday Zombies (and how to end the apocalypse) - hosted by Chris Barnett of Hoey Apothecary

Curating Even More Joy – hosted by Christie Bemis of Bemis Psychotherapy and Consulting LLC

Restorative Yoga with Guided Meditation - hosted by Kat Casey of Mala Yoga

The Art of Vibrant Abundance: Manifesting in 9 Dimensions – hosted by Alicia Hamilton of Bohemian Oasis Healing Center

Ready, Set, Grow! A Coach's Guide to Creating A More Enriched Life – hosted by Shaunte Mccullum of Enrichment Unlimited

Exploring Our Collaborations and the Skills Delivering Their Success - hosted by Gregg Potter

SKILLS BUILDING

Design like a Pro: Your Home Renovation Check List - hosted by Leah Kochaver of Middle West Studio

Transform the Ordinary: Upcycle ReStore Finds into Decorative Dragonflies – hosted by Michelle Westphall of Habitat ReStore

Plants & Wellness: Build Your Own Terrarium Workshop - hosted by Melissa OBrien of Grow Greenhouse

Kinesiotaping Basics – hosted by Dr. Amanda Sparks of Life City Chiropractic

Financial Wellness Basics - hosted by Kristina Kostka of Old National Bank

How to Brew Better Coffee at Home - hosted by Marcus Bell of True Coffee

Prep Ahead and Prosper - Freezer Meals for Busy People - hosted by Leah Hernandez of The Cozy Home

Home Staging – Tips and Tricks for a Stylish Home – hosted by La Rae Richard of The Cozy Home Staging & Consulting

EVENTS

Afternoon Tea & Tour – hosted by Ann Waidelich at Nathanial & Harriet Dean Victorian House Museum

Discover Skating - hosted by Monona Parks & Recreation

Happy Hour & Brewery Tour – hosted by Bradley Reynolds of Delta Beer Lab

Happy Hour Games & Axe Throwing – hosted by Brandon Long of Madison Axe

Parents Night Out (child care) – hosted by Nikki Bein of LVLUP Martial Arts