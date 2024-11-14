Self Publishing: What I've Learned So Far

media release: You’re invited to learn more about the publishing process, challenges, costs, and opportunities. Join us for an inspiring and informative session with Laura Gallagher, president of The Creative Company and author of the just-released book Home Again—A Restoration Story and #180in120 - How to Recharge Your Business in 120 Days. She will share her journey from concept to publication.

Former news anchor and public relations specialist Cassandra Bretl will facilitate and guide the discussion, and there will be time for Q&A.

Registration is required, and there is a limit to how many people can be in the room, so if you’re interested, sign up today. This is free and a chance to learn about the process and the costs of publishing your own book.

In this interactive webinar, Laura will cover: