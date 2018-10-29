RSVP for Sell Yourself: The First Impression Employment Workshop

press release: This is a workshop worth your time; it covers many areas to assist with employment obtainment and overall success! There will be refreshments provided. Please RSVP by Monday, October 29, 2018, to the phone number (608) 283-1391, so that we know how many participants to expect. We are looking forward to assisting you!

Sell Yourself: The First Impression Employment Workshop

November 3, 2018

9 am to noon

Northside Christian Assembly: 709 Northport Dr., Madison

Sponsored by the Dane County Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion.

608-283-1391
