press release: USA, UK, France | 128 minutes | PG-13 | Dir. Ava DuVernay

WUD Film presents Selma (2014) in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Publications Committee.

The unforgettable true story chronicles the tumultuous three-month period in 1965, when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led a dangerous campaign to secure equal voting rights in the face of violent opposition. The epic march from Selma to Montgomery culminated in President Johnson singing the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant victories for the civil rights movement.

"DuVernay has made a film that is less about easy catharsis or reignited fury than it is a drama that speaks of the vision, strategic discipline, and political wrangling required to maintain and grow democracy," - Lisa Kennedy, Denver Post

"Like Dr. King did, the film captures your mind and your heart as it entertains, the way great movies often do," - Rene Rodriguez, Miami Herald