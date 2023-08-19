Seltzer & Cider Fest 2023

Seltzer & Cider (and More) Fest Returns for a Third Year to Breese Stevens Field on August 19thUnlimited Samples, Games, and Music. Jubilant Self-Proclaimed Connoisseurs of Seltzers, Ciders, and More Unite!Madison, Wisconsin – On a beautiful late-summer day, sometime in the not-so-distant future (August 19, 2023 to beexact) Seltzer & Cider Fest will return for a third year to Downtown Madison’s Historic Breese Stevens Field. Seltzer& Cider Fest is a ticketed event featuring local and national makers of hard seltzer, cider, tea, canned cocktail,canned mocktail, kombucha, and more accompanied by food, games, and DJ Jean Le Duke on the wheels of steel.This event continues to reflect a growing market for non-malt-based beverages that has seen seemingly unstoppableand immeasurable growth in recent years. “We are excited to welcome back a festival that showcases such a widerange of brands representing a plethora of styles becoming increasingly available in an ever-evolving beveragelandscape ,” says Breese Stevens Field General Manager, Tristan Straub.Gates for the event will open at 4:00 PM (CST) and the event will run until 7:00 PM on August 19h, 2023 at BreeseStevens Field in Downtown Madison (917 E. Mifflin St., Madison, WI, 53704).Tickets for this event start at $10 for the Designated Driver (DD) ticket, including unlimited N/A beverages throughoutthe event. General Admission GA) tickets are $45 and include unlimited sampling for three hours and a souvenir 5ozsampling glass.Tickets for Seltzer & Cider Fest go on sale on Friday, May 12th, 2023 at 10:00 AM (CST) and can be purchased atBreeseStevensField.com. We will be sure to announce a limited time offer for those who are smart enough to wait toget their loved ones tickets for Mother’s Day on May 14th.2023 Vendors: Wild State Cider, SYSTEM Seltzers, Plant Botanical, 3 Sheeps Brewing, White Claw, Mike’s HardLemonade, Luna Bay Hard Kombucha, Monarchs & Mushrooms, Great Dane Pub & Brewing, Loverboy, Carbliss,Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, Loyal 9 Cocktails, Untitled Art, Green Canvas, Kraken, Cuervo, Mamitas, Stilly,Suntide Beverages, Tattersall Distilling Co., Downeast Cider, Odyssea Sangria, Restoration Cider Co.,Truly, JimBeam, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Ciderboys.