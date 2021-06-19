media release: Cannonball Productions will hit the fairways for a safely socially distanced, nationally-touring hard seltzer festival like no other, called Seltzerland. Attendees are invited to leisurely walk the course while safely sampling from over 50 flavors of hard seltzer on Saturday, June 19, at The Bridges Golf Course (2702 Shopko Drive) in Madison. Tickets for this can’t miss event begin at $29 and can be purchased by visiting www.seltzerland.com. VIP times start from 11 am-12:30 pm; general admission waves begin from 12:30 pm-5 pm.

Guests are able to socially distance in groups of 35 or less and spread out across each course’s fairways, while experiencing a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience. The best hard seltzer brands in the land -- from iconic national brands, to beloved local companies -- will be on-site offering a variety of beverage samplings, and HORMEL® BLACK LABEL® Bacon will provide brunch bites. Attendees will also indulge in additional mouthwatering munchies and tons of Seltzer swag while busting out the ‘gram for epic photoshoots.

Each event features a day packed with brands big and small including White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Playamar (Jose Cuervo Seltzer), Basic and Coors Seltzer.

"We created Seltzerland to give hard seltzer fans the opportunity to sample new flavors in the most fun way possible. With one-of-a-kind activations, brand new seltzer varieties and beautiful golf courses, Seltzerland is a can't miss experience.” said Cannonball Productions CEO & Founder Kate Levenstien. "Being a UW-Madison graduate, I knew I had to bring Seltzerland to town. And due to the overwhelming response we had after announcing our June 5th Milwaukee, Wisconsin event, I thought there’s no time like the present!” Levenstien continued.

Safety is a primary focus of this event. Here are some of the precautions attendees can expect:

Vendors and staff must wear protective gloves and regularly hand-wash. The public is also encouraged to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, and wear a face mask while not sampling.

Attendees within different time slots must maintain at least six feet of space between each other, and vendors will also be spaced out accordingly to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Restrooms will have a devoted porter to regularly clean in between uses.

When purchasing tickets online, attendees will sign up for a “tee-time”, which is available every 10 minutes, for a group of 35 or less for this 2.5-hour experience. There are two ways to experience Seltzerland with General Admission and VIP tickets offered. General Admission tickets begin at $29 and VIP tickets start at $49. VIP ticket holders will kick off the event with premier timeslots, a full-sized can of hard seltzer, a specialty cocktail, and complimentary food. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.seltzerland.com/

