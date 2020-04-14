Semi-Toned, Under-a-Rest

press release: From Exeter, England 2016 Winner of the BBC’s THE CHOIR: Gareth’s Best of Britain

Semi-Toned is the University of Exeter’s all male a cappella sensation, having won national and international awards for their stunning performances and music videos, as well as appearances on national television, are returning to the USA for their biggest and best tour yet, Season Three.Semi-Toned was formed in 2010 at the University of Exeter as a five-man barbershop harmony group. Now, in 2018, the group is twelve men strong and at the forefront of a cappella in the United Kingdom.Under A-Rest is a coed a cappella group comprised of students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They will be the opening act for Semi-Toned.

5:30pm Dinner Seating and 7:00pm Show Time. $71.95-$57.95 includes dinner (show only options available).