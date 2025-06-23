Sen. Ron Johnson Telephone Town Hall

From Senator Ron Johnson's newsletter:

I've been holding regular telephone town halls this month. The next one is Monday, June 23 at 2:00 p.m. CT. I hope all subscribers to my newsletter have signed up, but if not, here is the form.

Listen online and submit written questions while live (closed caption option)

Stream live on X

I appreciate everyone who takes the time to listen and ask thoughtful questions, even if we disagree. We have thousands of people on these calls and try to answer questions on a wide array of topics.