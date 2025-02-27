Sen. Sarah Keyeski Office Hours

media release: Senator Sarah Keyeski will hold office hours in-district at the Reedsburg Public Library on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 2:30 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. The Reedsburg Public Library is located at: 370 Vine St, Reedsburg, WI 53959. The event will take place in the Story Room at the library.

Senator Keyeski’s Reedsburg Office Hours are an opportunity for constituents of the 14th Senate District to informally drop-in to share opinions, ideas, and concerns with and/or introduce themselves to the Senator. All are welcome.

No formal RSVP is required to attend, but individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP via the Facebook event posted on Senator Keyeski’s official Facebook page. Those with questions about Senator Keyeski’s Reedsburg Office Hours should call her office at 608-266-0751 or email her office at Sen.Keyeski@legis.wisconsin. gov for more information.

Senator Keyeski plans to hold future in-district office hours in other locations across the 14th Senate District throughout the 2025-26 Legislative Session.

Sen. Keyeski’s Reedsburg Office Hours Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ share/18gn8U4Gsx/