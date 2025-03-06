Sen. Sarah Keyeski & Rep. Karen DeSanto Budget Listening Session

media release: Senator Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi) and Representative Karen DeSanto (D-Baraboo) will hold a budget listening session at the Portage Public Library in the Bidwell Room on Wednesday, March 6, 2025 from 5:15pm – 6:30pm.

This listening session is an opportunity for constituents to informally drop-in and share their thoughts about the 2025-27 State Biennial Budget or opinions, ideas, or concerns regarding other issues with their state legislators.

No formal RSVP is required to attend, but individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP via the Portage Budget Listening Session Facebook event, which can be found on Sen. Keyeski’s and Rep. DeSanto’s official Facebook pages.

Those with questions about the Portage listening session should call Sen. Keyeski’s office at 608-266-0751 or email her office at Sen.Keyeski@legis.wisconsin. gov for more information.

The Portage Public Libary is located at 253 West Edgewater Street, Portage, WI 53901.