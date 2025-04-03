Sen. Sarah Keyeski & Rep. Karen DeSanto Budget Listening Session

media release: Senator Sarah Keyeski (D-Lodi) and Representative Karen DeSanto (D-Baraboo) will be holding a listening session in Plain, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 3, 2025 with Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski joining as a special guest.

The listening session will be held from 2:00PM – 3:30PM at the Kraemer Library and Community Center, which is located at 910 Main Street, Plain, Wisconsin 53577.

This listening session is an opportunity for constituents to share opinions, ideas, and concerns with their state legislators and the secretary of state.

All are welcome. No formal RSVP is required to attend, but individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP via the Plain Listening Session Facebook Event, which can be found on Sen. Keyeski’s and Rep. DeSanto’s official Facebook pages.

Those with questions about the Plain Listening Session should call Sen. Keyeski’s office at 608-266-0751 or email her office at Sen.Keyeski@legis.wisconsin. gov for more information.